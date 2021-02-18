Lite Access Technologies (CVE:LTE) Shares Gap Up to $0.31

Lite Access Technologies Inc. (CVE:LTE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.31, but opened at C$0.37. Lite Access Technologies shares last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 422,538 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$21.01 million and a P/E ratio of -1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

About Lite Access Technologies (CVE:LTE)

Lite Access Technologies Inc manufactures, distributes, sells, and installs fiber optic technology specializing in micro-duct and air-blown fiber in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Product and Fibre Optic Installation. The company offers micro-duct, air-blown fiber, and micro and narrow trench installation services for use in various communication networks.

