Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Has $135,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,792,000 after buying an additional 1,801,838 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,636,000 after buying an additional 1,685,017 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,306 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,673,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,563,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,498,000 after purchasing an additional 818,503 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $145.10 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $145.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.00 and its 200 day moving average is $113.67. The firm has a market cap of $442.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

