LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) SVP Daryl Carlough Sells 2,061 Shares of Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,061 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $145,753.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Daryl Carlough also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LivePerson alerts:

On Friday, February 5th, Daryl Carlough sold 138 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $9,660.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Daryl Carlough sold 95 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $6,120.85.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Daryl Carlough sold 2,735 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $184,612.50.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Daryl Carlough sold 261 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $15,660.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Daryl Carlough sold 261 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $15,007.50.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $68.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -36.98 and a beta of 1.34. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $72.23.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPSN. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in LivePerson by 70.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.