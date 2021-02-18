Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV) Insider Sells £5,008,745.42 in Stock

Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV) insider Noam Lanir sold 10,888,577 shares of Livermore Investments Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60), for a total value of £5,008,745.42 ($6,543,957.96).

Shares of LIV stock opened at GBX 45.60 ($0.60) on Thursday. Livermore Investments Group Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 32 ($0.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 47 ($0.61). The stock has a market cap of £79.72 million and a P/E ratio of -76.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 40.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 37.51. The company has a current ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Livermore Investments Group Company Profile

Livermore Investments Group Limited invests in real estate, private equity, hedge funds, and capital markets. The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

