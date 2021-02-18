Lode-Star Mining (OTCMKTS:LSMG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.11

Lode-Star Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSMG)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.14. Lode-Star Mining shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 20,461 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.

Lode-Star Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LSMG)

Lode-Star Mining Inc acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company holds interests in the Goldfield Bonanza project, which comprises 31 patented mineral claims covering an area of 460 acres located in the district of Goldfield in the state of Nevada. Lode-Star Mining Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

