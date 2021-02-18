Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.15). Loop Industries posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.46). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Loop Industries.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright lowered Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Loop Industries by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,172,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,029,000 after buying an additional 491,861 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the third quarter worth $4,163,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 223,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,075 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 150,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOOP traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,020. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72. Loop Industries has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $13.96. The company has a market cap of $442.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

