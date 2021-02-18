L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $86.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.34% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LRLCY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded L’Oréal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of L’Oréal stock remained flat at $$76.55 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 58,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,939. L’Oréal has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $77.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.21. The company has a market cap of $214.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

