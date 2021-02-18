Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSC. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $26.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.56. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $27.97.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

