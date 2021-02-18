Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI by 50.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of UGI by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of UGI by 25.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 118,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 24,309 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of UGI by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $41.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.04.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $483,097.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

