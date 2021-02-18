Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 104,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $777,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,368,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRM opened at $32.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 71.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.00.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $1,221,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

