Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 520 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Weis Markets by 11.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,569,000 after acquiring an additional 113,260 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 2.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 292,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weis Markets by 40.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 150,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 43,144 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Weis Markets by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 141,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Shares of Weis Markets stock opened at $56.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.10. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $59.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.