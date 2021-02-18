Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 24,821 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,821 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $199.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

RNR opened at $160.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.49. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.27 and a 52-week high of $201.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

