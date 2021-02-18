Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Hits New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $45.10 and last traded at $44.70, with a volume of 6267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.52.

The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 156.76%.

LPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

In related news, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,747.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $195,360.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,847.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,269 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $41,121,000 after purchasing an additional 763,209 shares in the last quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $16,075,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 28.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,628,737 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $48,064,000 after purchasing an additional 358,508 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $10,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.82.

About Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

