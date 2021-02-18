Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $200.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.91% from the stock’s previous close.

LOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Zelman & Associates raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. FIG Partners raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.42.

Shares of LOW opened at $177.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.70 and a 200 day moving average of $163.34. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67. The firm has a market cap of $129.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 16.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,085.1% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 477.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,933 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

