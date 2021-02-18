Luceco (LON:LUCE) Shares Gap Up to $260.00

Shares of Luceco plc (LON:LUCE) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 260 ($3.40), but opened at GBX 269.50 ($3.52). Luceco shares last traded at GBX 260.50 ($3.40), with a volume of 63,172 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £419.69 million and a P/E ratio of 26.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 268.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 227.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.42.

Get Luceco alerts:

In other Luceco news, insider John Hornby sold 9,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.42), for a total value of £23,580,000 ($30,807,420.96).

Luceco Company Profile (LON:LUCE)

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, LED Lighting, and Ross and Other.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Luceco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luceco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.