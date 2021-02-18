Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.60

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$13.60 and last traded at C$13.59, with a volume of 385573 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.30.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LUN. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley bought 33,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$272,306.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 175,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,432,446.10. Also, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman bought 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$570,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$924,480. Insiders have acquired 228,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,706 over the last quarter.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

