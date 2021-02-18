Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.71), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 67.23% and a positive return on equity of 10.05%.

Macquarie Infrastructure stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,279. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.10. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $45.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MIC shares. TD Securities lowered Macquarie Infrastructure to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $38.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.