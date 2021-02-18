Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG) Insider Acquires A$623,350.00 in Stock

Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG) insider Brett Cairns acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$47.95 ($34.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$623,350.00 ($445,250.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 13.24 and a quick ratio of 10.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$55.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.971 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from Magellan Financial Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.93. Magellan Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.94%.

Magellan Financial Group Company Profile

Magellan Financial Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in global equities and global listed infrastructure markets across the globe. Magellan Financial Group Limited founded in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

