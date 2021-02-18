Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) General Counsel Aaron Saltz Sells 24,131 Shares

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 24,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $1,354,473.03. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 292,467 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,172.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,515,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,834,612. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $64.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average is $18.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.36 and a beta of 2.45.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Magnite by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $5,730,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Magnite by 293.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,986,000 after buying an additional 703,717 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

