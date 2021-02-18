Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (MGI.V) (CVE:MGI) Shares Gap Up to $0.09

Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (MGI.V) (CVE:MGI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.09, but opened at C$0.10. Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (MGI.V) shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 3,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.53 million and a PE ratio of -50.00.

Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (MGI.V) Company Profile (CVE:MGI)

Magnum Goldcorp Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the LH gold property, which consists of 19 contiguous crown granted claims and 7 mineral claims located to the south of the village of Silverton, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Magnum Capital Corp.

