Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 701 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $586,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,060 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 354 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $946,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,447 shares in the company, valued at $16,178,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,619 shares of company stock worth $11,528,257 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN stock opened at $494.24 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $411.48 and its 200-day moving average is $351.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a PE ratio of 114.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus decreased their target price on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, OTR Global raised Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.60.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

