Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 302 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $1,027,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 89,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,451,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 18,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,038,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $836,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,770,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total value of $20,312,478.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,772.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,173 shares of company stock valued at $46,969,078. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $580.94 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.93 and a 52 week high of $598.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $548.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $113.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.57, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie raised their target price on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.86.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

