Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,765 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,993,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,465 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,017,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,429,000 after purchasing an additional 922,927 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at about $40,258,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 24.0% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,293,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,603,000 after purchasing an additional 250,512 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,802,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMO. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.89.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $78.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.796 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.