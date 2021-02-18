Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes $237,000 Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 5.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Cognex during the third quarter worth about $220,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Cognex by 9.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cognex by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cognex by 17,157.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 41,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Cognex stock opened at $87.14 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $101.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.21 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

In other Cognex news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $784,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $4,024,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

