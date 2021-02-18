Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. TCF National Bank boosted its stake in Corning by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 53,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 132,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth $1,818,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average is $34.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.45, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $39.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cross Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

