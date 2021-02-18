Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) CEO Sells $1,335,777.23 in Stock

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,335,777.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $77.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.86. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $81.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.94.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MBUU shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 723.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

