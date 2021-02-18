Managed Account Services Inc. Acquires 300 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Managed Account Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.1% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 149.6% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,777. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $99.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.22 and its 200-day moving average is $87.22.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

