Managed Account Services Inc. Buys 3,357 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Managed Account Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,736,000 after buying an additional 861,033 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,131,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,783,000 after purchasing an additional 192,559 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,741,000 after purchasing an additional 277,492 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,426,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,993,000 after purchasing an additional 387,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,748,000 after purchasing an additional 208,935 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,587. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.77. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.