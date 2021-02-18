Managed Account Services Inc. Has $5.76 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Managed Account Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,808 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,819 shares during the period. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.28. 8,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,188. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

