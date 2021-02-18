ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.48-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.65-2.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion.

Shares of MANT stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.75. 4,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,710. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.96 and a 200 day moving average of $78.80.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

MANT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of ManTech International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.57.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

