Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $47.90

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.90, but opened at $43.62. Marathon Patent Group shares last traded at $46.16, with a volume of 245,554 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MARA. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Marathon Patent Group from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Patent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Marathon Patent Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.70 and a beta of 4.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55.

In other Marathon Patent Group news, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 632,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $12,962,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,079,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,148,502.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Rudolph sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $54,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at $61,052.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 651,500 shares of company stock worth $13,082,455 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Patent Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Marathon Patent Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Marathon Patent Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,274,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Marathon Patent Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Marathon Patent Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Patent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Patent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.