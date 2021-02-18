Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stake Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,396,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 132,485 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.37% of Marathon Petroleum worth $99,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,341,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,151,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,034 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $62,122,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 142.1% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,810,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,884 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 47.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,975 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,108,000 after acquiring an additional 790,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

NYSE:MPC opened at $51.89 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $60.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.71.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

