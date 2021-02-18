Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Trading Up 12.3%

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)’s share price was up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $2.83. Approximately 9,554,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 420% from the average daily volume of 1,836,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21.

Get Marin Software alerts:

In other Marin Software news, Director L Gordon Crovitz sold 13,600 shares of Marin Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $29,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at $7,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marin Software stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 530,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,445 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.98% of Marin Software worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Marin Software Incorporated provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and e-commerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.