Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share by the energy company on Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.0072.

Marine Petroleum Trust has decreased its dividend by 31.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ MARPS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.29. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,261. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $8.98.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 73.97% and a return on equity of 50.56%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Marine Petroleum Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2020, it had an overriding royalty interest in 59 oil and natural gas leases covering an aggregate of 217,056 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

