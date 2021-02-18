MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $441.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) will post $441.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $418.69 million to $450.90 million. MarineMax reported sales of $308.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MarineMax.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.76 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist increased their target price on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 4,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $153,334.68. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 9,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $330,556.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 352,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,353,267.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,250. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in MarineMax by 2.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter worth $891,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter worth $241,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarineMax stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.99. 586,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,944. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average of $33.02. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarineMax (HZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.