Mark W. Jenkins Sells 10,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.86, for a total transaction of $3,078,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,318,235.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Carvana stock opened at $295.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $310.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.28 and a beta of 2.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 48.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.27.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

