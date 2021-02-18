Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 125 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $255.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

