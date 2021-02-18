Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 165 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP opened at $903.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $904.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $869.84. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $500.24 and a 1 year high of $952.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. The firm has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSGP. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $890.58.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

