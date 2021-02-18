Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Boosts Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Centene by 88.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,413,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,786,000 after buying an additional 1,132,980 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Centene by 106.3% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,828,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,627,000 after purchasing an additional 942,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,362,000 after purchasing an additional 939,404 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in Centene by 138.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,160,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,681,000 after purchasing an additional 673,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,604,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,345,000 after purchasing an additional 653,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,250 shares of company stock worth $1,811,260 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CNC opened at $58.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Centene Co. has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.04.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

