Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5,507.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period.

EWL opened at $44.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.85. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $45.83.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

