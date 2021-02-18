Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $5.30 Million Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,575 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,329,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $785,229,000 after purchasing an additional 753,466 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 362,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $122,043,000 after purchasing an additional 249,476 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 608,199 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $205,036,000 after purchasing an additional 225,611 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,799,000 after buying an additional 63,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 540.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,821,000 after buying an additional 54,623 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on COO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.07.

The Cooper Companies stock opened at $382.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.68 and a twelve month high of $391.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $373.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.88.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

