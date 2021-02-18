Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $5.67 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Copart makes up approximately 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $424,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Copart by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Copart by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CPRT. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

CPRT opened at $117.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $130.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.87 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

