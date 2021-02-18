Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.72.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of MMC opened at $117.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $120.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

