MasTec (MTZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $84.61 on Thursday. MasTec has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $87.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.35.

Get MasTec alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.15.

In related news, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,404,562.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,037,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $350,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,573 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.