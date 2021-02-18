Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Materialise posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.13 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Materialise.

Get Materialise alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTLS. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Materialise in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS opened at $67.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.69. Materialise has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $87.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -841.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Materialise by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Materialise by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 362,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Stevard LLC raised its position in shares of Materialise by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Materialise by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materialise (MTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.