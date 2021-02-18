Matinas BioPharma’s (MTNB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Aegis

Aegis reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

MTNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma from $1.80 to $4.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Matinas BioPharma presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.63.

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN MTNB opened at $1.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 3.00. Matinas BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 714,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 16.7% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 169,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,160 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,237,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 32,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.