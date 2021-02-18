Matinas BioPharma’s (MTNB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Aegis

Aegis reissued their buy rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Matinas BioPharma from $1.80 to $4.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.63.

MTNB stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. Matinas BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $279.22 million, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 3.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTNB. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 169,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 24,160 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 237,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 137,126 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

