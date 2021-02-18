Maverix Metals’ (MMX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$8.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.15% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Shares of TSE MMX traded down C$0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.15. The company had a trading volume of 80,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,751. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of C$3.10 and a 52 week high of C$7.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.66. The stock has a market cap of C$864.00 million and a PE ratio of 102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.25.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

