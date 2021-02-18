Maxar Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 6,580 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,073% compared to the average volume of 561 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

MAXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $47.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $58.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

