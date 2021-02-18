McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will announce earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $1.97. McDonald’s posted earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year earnings of $8.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,467,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.04. 3,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,182,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.14 and a 200 day moving average of $214.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

